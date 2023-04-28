Credit Suisse Maintains First Solar (FSLR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Solar is 220.73. The forecasts range from a low of 47.27 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of 200.83.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 3,428MM, an increase of 22.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1368 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an increase of 292 owner(s) or 27.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.36%, a decrease of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 95,845K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,005K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,321K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,444K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares, representing an increase of 32.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 53.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,078K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 12.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,609K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,583K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

