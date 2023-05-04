Credit Suisse Maintains Fastly Inc - (FSLY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Fastly Inc - (NYSE:FSLY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from its latest reported closing price of 13.53.

The projected annual revenue for Fastly Inc - is 501MM, an increase of 11.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 84,362K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 6,599K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 16.42% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,344K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,916K shares, representing a decrease of 56.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,213K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,769K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 3,477K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares, representing a decrease of 85.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 45.17% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

