Credit Suisse Maintains Enhabit (EHAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.98% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is 13.58. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from its latest reported closing price of 11.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,135MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.17%, an increase of 49.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 57,530K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,608K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,399K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,431K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 2,059K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 2,016K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing an increase of 34.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.