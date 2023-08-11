Credit Suisse Maintains Enhabit (EHAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.98% Upside
As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is 13.58. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from its latest reported closing price of 11.81.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,135MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.17%, an increase of 49.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 57,530K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,608K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 0.12% over the last quarter.
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,399K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 29.14% over the last quarter.
Jana Partners holds 2,431K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 2.05% over the last quarter.
Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 2,059K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 8.73% over the last quarter.
Paradice Investment Management holds 2,016K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing an increase of 34.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 23.25% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Second Quarter Earnings Call Supplemental Information August 9, 2023 Enhabit Home Health & Hospice 2 Disclaimer Forward looking statements Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future even
- Enhabit Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Revises Full-Year Guidance Announces Intent to Launch Strategic Alternatives Process Subject to Satisfaction of Conditions in Tax Matters Agreement Company to host a conference call tomorrow, Augu
- FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT
- First Quarter Earnings Call Supplemental Information May 10, 2023 Enhabit Home Health & Hospice 2 Disclaimer Forward looking statements Statements contained in this presentation which are not historical facts, such as those relating to future events,
- Enhabit Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance Announces new national payor agreement and two new convener agreements with national reach effective May 1, 2023 Company to host a conference call tomorrow, May 10,
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.