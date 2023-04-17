Credit Suisse Maintains Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Endeavor Group Holdings is $31.93. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 30.58% from its latest reported closing price of $24.45.

The projected annual revenue for Endeavor Group Holdings is $5,896MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMILX - Fidelity New Millennium Fund holds 557K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dupont Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

AIM VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS (INVESCO VARIABLE INSURANCE FUNDS) - INVESCO V.I. Mid Cap Core Equity Fund Series I holds 79K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavor Group Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 13.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDR is 0.52%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 280,214K shares. The put/call ratio of EDR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Endeavor Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an American holding company for talent and media agencies with its primary offices in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Endeavor represents artists in film, television, music, theater, digital media, and publishing.

