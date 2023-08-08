News & Insights

Credit Suisse Maintains ContextLogic Inc - (WISH) Outperform Recommendation

August 08, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of ContextLogic Inc - (NASDAQ:WISH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic Inc - is 7.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of 6.36.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic Inc - is 706MM, an increase of 67.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic Inc -. This is a decrease of 103 owner(s) or 37.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 250,320K shares. WISH / ContextLogic Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WISH / ContextLogic Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

GGV Capital holds 25,707K shares representing 108.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,577K shares representing 78.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 18,288K shares representing 76.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 14,202K shares representing 59.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 96.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 2,173.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,676K shares representing 53.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,223K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 8.45% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

