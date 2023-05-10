Credit Suisse Maintains ContextLogic Inc - (WISH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of ContextLogic Inc - (NASDAQ:WISH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 440.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic Inc - is 42.84. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 440.91% from its latest reported closing price of 7.92.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic Inc - is 706MM, an increase of 47.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic Inc -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.19%, an increase of 168.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 282,298K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGV Capital holds 25,707K shares representing 109.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,577K shares representing 78.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,431K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 15.12% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 18,288K shares representing 77.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,975K shares representing 67.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,856K shares, representing an increase of 25.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 13.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,832K shares representing 62.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,597K shares, representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 21.32% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

