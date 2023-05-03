Credit Suisse Maintains Community Health Systems (CYH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.57% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Health Systems is 8.82. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.44. The average price target represents an increase of 131.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Community Health Systems is 12,893MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Health Systems. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYH is 0.13%, an increase of 199.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 117,455K shares. The put/call ratio of CYH is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,285K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 85.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,231K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,553K shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 76.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,015K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,530K shares, representing a decrease of 37.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 32.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,984K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 3,595K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 49.01% over the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

