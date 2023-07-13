Credit Suisse Maintains Cognex (CGNX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.11% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is 53.99. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.11% from its latest reported closing price of 56.90.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,039MM, an increase of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

Cognex Declares $0.07 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $56.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.25%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.24%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 182,716K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,013K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,335K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,232K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares, representing a decrease of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 17.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,064K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Cognex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

