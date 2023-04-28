Credit Suisse Maintains Chemours (CC) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Chemours (NYSE:CC) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemours is 38.96. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 39.41% from its latest reported closing price of 27.95.

The projected annual revenue for Chemours is 6,784MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

Chemours Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $27.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.03%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 12.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.17%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 121,431K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,661K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,533K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 11.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,597K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 14.05% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,491K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 20.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,888K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,952K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Chemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

