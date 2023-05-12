Credit Suisse Maintains Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is 256.36. The forecasts range from a low of 205.03 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.96% from its latest reported closing price of 195.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,188MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.31%, an increase of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 57,362K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,853K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 26.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,617K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 3.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,546K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,407K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 8.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,176K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

See all Charles River Laboratories International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.