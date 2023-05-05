Credit Suisse Maintains Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group Inc is 42.26. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.30% from its latest reported closing price of 25.72.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group Inc is 4,283MM, an increase of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group Inc. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 8.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.25%, an increase of 33.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 221,041K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alkeon Capital Management holds 13,125K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,792K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 41.45% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 12,638K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,234K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 17.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,736K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 9.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,557K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,422K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,594K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

