Credit Suisse Maintains Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlisle Companies is $335.75. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.47% from its latest reported closing price of $210.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlisle Companies is $7,006MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $21.60.

Carlisle Companies Declares $0.75 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $210.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 1.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Panagora Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 69.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Allstate holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1,130.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSL by 93.85% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Associates holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlisle Companies. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSL is 0.35%, a decrease of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 58,266K shares. The put/call ratio of CSL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carlisle Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in its businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.

See all Carlisle Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.