Credit Suisse Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 115.79. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from its latest reported closing price of 95.99.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 37,170MM, an increase of 37.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 424,928K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,372K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,832K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,542K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,143K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,631K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,681K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 12,598K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares, representing an increase of 39.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 56.28% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

