Credit Suisse Maintains Cabot (CBT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabot is 89.76. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.19% from its latest reported closing price of 70.57.

The projected annual revenue for Cabot is 4,552MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabot. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBT is 0.23%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 59,341K shares. The put/call ratio of CBT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,631K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,101K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,109K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,764K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,738K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Cabot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.



