Credit Suisse Maintains Cabot (CBT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabot is 95.71. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from its latest reported closing price of 70.55.

The projected annual revenue for Cabot is 4,552MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabot. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBT is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 60,056K shares. The put/call ratio of CBT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,798K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,113K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,114K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,777K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 8.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,737K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Cabot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

