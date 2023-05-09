Credit Suisse Maintains BWX Technologies (BWXT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for BWX Technologies is 70.72. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of 65.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BWX Technologies is 2,415MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

BWX Technologies Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $65.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.44%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 111,951K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,799K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 10.74% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,249K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,654K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,868K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 63.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,545K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares, representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,106K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 11.27% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

See all BWX Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.