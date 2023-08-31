Credit Suisse Maintains Brookfield Corporation - (BN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Brookfield Corporation - (NYSE:BN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Corporation - is 47.44. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $75.18. The average price target represents an increase of 39.12% from its latest reported closing price of 34.10.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Corporation - is 63,712MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Corporation -. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN is 0.62%, a decrease of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 1,062,935K shares. The put/call ratio of BN is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 133,724K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 102,934K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 781.64% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 58,543K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,021K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 54,814K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,967K shares, representing an increase of 67.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN by 40.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 23,847K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,214K shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BN by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

Additional reading:

