Credit Suisse Maintains Boeing (BA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Boeing (NYSE:BA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $230.70. The forecasts range from a low of $164.73 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $211.37.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBUS - JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEIAX - Columbia Large Cap Index Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Securian Asset Management holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 49.49% over the last quarter.

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 107K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 40.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 279 owner(s) or 10.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.42%, an increase of 16.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 389,810K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

