Credit Suisse Maintains Blue Owl Capital Inc - (OWL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Blue Owl Capital Inc - (NYSE:OWL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 15.33. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 48.96% from its latest reported closing price of 10.29.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital Inc - is 1,826MM, an increase of 22.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.70.

Blue Owl Capital Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $10.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 5.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=112).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 23.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 0.93%, a decrease of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.47% to 486,214K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 53,935K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,768K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 11.45% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 35,968K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 35,787K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,195K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

