Credit Suisse Maintains Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bloomin' Brands is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of 24.67.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomin' Brands is 4,775MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

Bloomin' Brands Declares $0.24 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $24.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 10.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin' Brands. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.19%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 109,652K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,506K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,526K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,616K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing an increase of 36.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 62.32% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,609K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares, representing a decrease of 67.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,993K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 37.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Bloomin Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

