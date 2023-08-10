Credit Suisse Maintains Blade Air Mobility Inc - (BLDE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Blade Air Mobility Inc - (NASDAQ:BLDE) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.29% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 8.57. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 124.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.82.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 194MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDE is 0.09%, a decrease of 29.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 14,213K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDE is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,015K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 38.03% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
ARKX - ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF holds 1,765K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 38.71% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,235K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 7.77% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 659K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 8.09% over the last quarter.
Blade Air Mobility Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.
Additional reading:
- Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
- Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
- NOMINATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT
- Nomination Rights Agreement, dated March 27, 2023, by and between the Company and RB Lift LLC
- Blade Air Mobility Expands Board of Directors, Appoints Andrew Lauck of RedBird Capital Partners and Technology Executive John Borthwick
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.