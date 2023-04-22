Credit Suisse Maintains Blackstone (BX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone is $101.93. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $89.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone is $13,032MM, an increase of 201.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.56%, a decrease of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 533,286K shares. The put/call ratio of BX is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 30,412K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,824K shares, representing an increase of 44.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 52.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,342K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,934K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,203K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,899K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,703K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,311K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,115K shares, representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

See all Blackstone regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.