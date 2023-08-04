Credit Suisse Maintains Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - (BIO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - (NYSE:BIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - is 559.64. The forecasts range from a low of 515.10 to a high of $635.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of 401.80.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - is 2,939MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO is 0.28%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 20,910K shares. The put/call ratio of BIO is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 1,151K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 846K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 544K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 534K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 81.01% over the last quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, its products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Bio-Rad's customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020.

