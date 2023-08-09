Credit Suisse Maintains AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 32.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of 31.26.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,268MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 204,533K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 14,326K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,326K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,647K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,713K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 31.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,386K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,228K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,065K shares, representing an increase of 23.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 78.89% over the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

