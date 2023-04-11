Credit Suisse Maintains Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $236.64. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of $222.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is $1,404MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 87.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IWP - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF holds 189K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 37.86% over the last quarter.

WGRO - WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund NA holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 140,421.64% over the last quarter.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 969 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.43%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 73,370K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

See all Axon Enterprise regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.