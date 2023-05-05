Credit Suisse Maintains Assetmark Financial Holdings (AMK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Assetmark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 33.56. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.55% from its latest reported closing price of 26.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 645MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assetmark Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMK is 0.09%, an increase of 27.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 26,657K shares. The put/call ratio of AMK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,022K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 10.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,348K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 21.80% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,915K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 29.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 66.72% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 1,643K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,625K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

See all Assetmark Financial Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.