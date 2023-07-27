Credit Suisse Maintains Ashland (ASH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Ashland (NYSE:ASH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland is 106.69. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of 90.78.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,555MM, an increase of 10.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

Ashland Declares $0.38 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $90.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 2.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 58,949K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,928K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,890K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 52.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,540K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,508K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,340K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

