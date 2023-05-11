Credit Suisse Maintains Applovin Corp - (APP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of Applovin Corp - (NASDAQ:APP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applovin Corp - is 21.08. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.37% from its latest reported closing price of 17.81.

The projected annual revenue for Applovin Corp - is 2,873MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applovin Corp -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APP is 0.35%, a decrease of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.53% to 169,127K shares. The put/call ratio of APP is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 60,735K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,315K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 49.17% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741K shares, representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 4,376K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 91.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APP by 405.73% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 4,264K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APP by 38.18% over the last quarter.

Applovin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

