Credit Suisse Maintains AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AmerisourceBergen is 188.09. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of 166.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AmerisourceBergen is 254,287MM, an increase of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1855 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmerisourceBergen. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABC is 0.40%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 176,162K shares. The put/call ratio of ABC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,503K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,354K shares, representing a decrease of 13.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,201K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 16.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,999K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,171K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 95.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 2,430.33% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,831K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Amerisource Bergen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 22,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

See all AmerisourceBergen regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.