Credit Suisse Maintains AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (NYSE:AB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 40.90. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $46.72. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of 34.78.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.18%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.02% to 15,748K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,816K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 31.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 46.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 46.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AB by 91.83% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 999K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 280.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 821K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 38.74% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

