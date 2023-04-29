Credit Suisse Maintains AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (AB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit (NYSE:AB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 39.98. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from its latest reported closing price of 34.96.

The projected annual revenue for AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit is 3,467MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AB is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.40% to 15,883K shares. The put/call ratio of AB is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,965K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 68.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 185.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,250K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 95.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 1,777.66% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,238K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 999K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 280.72% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 821K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AB by 38.74% over the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. The firm has $688 billion in client assets under management, as of February 28, 2021.

