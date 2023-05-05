Credit Suisse Maintains AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Credit Suisse maintained coverage of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 333.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is 28.67. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 333.79% from its latest reported closing price of 6.61.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is 121MM, a decrease of 33.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.56%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 140,399K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 19,830K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 11,015K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,450K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,327K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,581K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 5.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,480K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

