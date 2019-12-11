Credit Suisse lowers profitability expectations for 2019 and 2020

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S expects to hit a return on tangible equity (RoTE) above 8% this year, below its previous ambition of 10-11% for 2019, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said on Wednesday as it also lowered its profitability aims for next year.

"If markets are constructive and support revenue growth, we would expect our year-end 2020 RoTE to be approximately 11%," the bank said in a statement ahead of its investor day. "Conversely, should markets remain challenging in 2020, we have identified up to 50 basis points of additional cost measures in order to protect our RoTE ambition of approximately 10%."

Credit Suisse previously aimed to achieve 11-12% RoTE in 2020.

