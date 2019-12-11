World Markets

Credit Suisse lowers profitability expectations for 2019 and 2020

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse expects to hit a return on tangible equity (RoTE) above 8% this year, below its previous ambition of 10-11% for 2019, Switzerland's second-biggest bank said on Wednesday as it also lowered its profitability aims for next year.

"If markets are constructive and support revenue growth, we would expect our year-end 2020 RoTE to be approximately 11%," the bank said in a statement ahead of its investor day. "Conversely, should markets remain challenging in 2020, we have identified up to 50 basis points of additional cost measures in order to protect our RoTE ambition of approximately 10%."

Credit Suisse previously aimed to achieve 11-12% RoTE in 2020.



Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

