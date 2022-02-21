Credit Suisse leak is blow to bank’s wealth appeal

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse’s private bankers are getting used to making difficult phone calls to their clients. Last year, massive trading losses briefly raised doubts about the Swiss bank’s solidity as a counterparty. Now, ultra-rich customers are probably wondering whether their account information is safe after a massive international reporting project based on leaked data. It’s the latest in a drip-drip of scandals that erode the bank’s appeal to the wealthy.

Dozens of news organisations on Sunday published coordinated investigations that alleged Credit Suisse had served human rights abusers and sanctioned businessmen. Examples included a Yemeni spy chief implicated in torture, and Venezuelan officials accused of looting the country’s oil wealth. The bank said https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/csg-statement-media-202202.html it “strongly rejects” allegations of historic wrongdoing and that 90% of the accounts in question were already closed or being closed, with 60% shut before 2015.

There are good reasons to believe that Credit Suisse’s client roster has fewer unsavoury characters than in the past. Swiss banking’s appeal as a haven for hidden wealth has severely diminished since 2018, when the country started sharing account information with 100 other tax authorities under an international agreement https://www.oecd.org/tax/automatic-exchange/commitment-and-monitoring-process/AEOI-commitments.pdf. Besides, a string of recent scandals has prompted Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein to frantically try to “de-risk” https://www.credit-suisse.com/media/assets/corporate/docs/about-us/media/media-release/2021/11/id-gsr-2021-press-release-en.pdf the bank – code for dumping clients that might cause financial or reputational harm.

Gottstein and his army of 3,500 wealth managers cannot breathe easy, though. Swiss financial watchdog FINMA is in contact with Credit Suisse, and said on Monday that “compliance with money laundering regulations has been a focus of our supervisory activities for years now". It would be logical to ask how many of the bankers involved in opening shady accounts still work at the group.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse’s multi-millionaire and billionaire clients will want reassurances that their account information isn’t about to appear in a newspaper report. One whistleblower seems to have absconded with data covering 18,000 accounts with $100 billion of assets, according to the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/20/business/credit-suisse-leak-swiss-bank.html. That’s quite a security breach. Now that Swiss banks can no longer offer clients total discretion, the industry’s pitch is stability and unimpeachable competence. Both seem to be lacking at Credit Suisse.

- Credit Suisse said on Feb. 20 it "strongly rejects" allegations of wrongdoing after dozens of newspapers alleged that the bank’s clients included human rights abusers and people under international sanction.

- The reports were based on leaked information on accounts ranging from the 1940s to the 2010s. "Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices," it said in a statement.

- "The matters presented are predominantly historical ... and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct."

- "Approximately 90% of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were in the process of closure prior to receipt of the press inquiries, of which over 60% were closed before 2015," it said.

- Credit Suisse shares were down 1% at 8.18 Swiss francs by 1000 GMT on Feb. 21.

