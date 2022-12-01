Credit Suisse launches new covered bond - memo

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday launched a new three-year covered bond, a lead manager memo seen by Reuters showed.

According to the memo, price guidance for the new bond was set at mid-swaps +75 basis points (bps).

Order books for the new issue exceeded 825 million euros, a separate memo showed.

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Chiara.Elisei@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.