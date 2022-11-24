Credit Suisse issues 462 mln shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike

November 24, 2022 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has issued 462 million new shares to existing investors at 3.82 Swiss francs ($4.05) per share, the bank said on Thursday, outlining details of its 4 billion franc capital hike.

The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended to fund the embattled bank's turnaround plan as it recovers from a series of scandals and losses.

($1 = 0.9431 Swiss francs)

