Credit Suisse investment group buys NorthPoint Technology

John Revill Reuters
ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said on Thursday its fintech growth equity group NEXT Investors had bought the NorthPoint product suite and technology consulting practice from ACA Compliance Group.

The acquisition, whose products include financial software and services for investment managers, will be wholly-owned by a new business intelligence company, called Portfolio BI.

No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

