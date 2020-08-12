Credit Suisse hires ex Petrobras CEO in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it had hired former Petrobras PETR4.SA CEO Ivan Monteiro as the investment bank's vice chairman in Brazil.

Monteiro also worked as a high ranking executive at state-run Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

