Credit Suisse Group (SIX:CSGN) Price Target Decreased by 18.33% to 1.78

The average one-year price target for Credit Suisse Group (SIX:CSGN) has been revised to 1.78 / share. This is an decrease of 18.33% from the prior estimate of 2.18 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.71 to a high of 5.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.61% from the latest reported closing price of 0.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Credit Suisse Group Maintains 6.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.82%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Suisse Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGN is 0.14%, a decrease of 37.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.15% to 407,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 69,904K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,468K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGN by 43.26% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 66,522K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,467K shares, representing a decrease of 42.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGN by 52.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,306K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,845K shares, representing an increase of 21.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGN by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,566K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,420K shares, representing an increase of 24.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGN by 16.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,084K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,855K shares, representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGN by 5.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.