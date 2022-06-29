Credit Suisse group ending negative interest rates for private clients

Credit Suisse is scrapping negative interest rates in Swiss francs for private banking clients, the lender said on Wednesday.

"Despite the continued negative interest-rate environment, Credit Suisse will repeal the account balance fee and thus move away from using negative interest rates in Swiss francs as of July 1 for the private client business," the bank said in a statement.

