Credit Suisse Group (CS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Credit Suisse Group (CS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -31.37% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CS was $10.57, representing a -29.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.95 and a 44.2% increase over the 52 week low of $7.33.

CS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). CS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports CS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.85%, compared to an industry average of 18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CS as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

ETFIS Series Trust I (VWID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an increase of 12.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CS at 3.11%.

