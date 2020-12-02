Dividends
CS

Credit Suisse Group (CS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Credit Suisse Group (CS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 65.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CS was $12.89, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.12 and a 99.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.47.

CS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). CS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.38%, compared to an industry average of -23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CS as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
  • ETFIS Series Trust I (VWID)
  • Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an increase of 18.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CS at 2.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular