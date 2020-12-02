Credit Suisse Group (CS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Credit Suisse Group (CS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 65.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CS was $12.89, representing a -8.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.12 and a 99.23% increase over the 52 week low of $6.47.

CS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). CS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.38%, compared to an industry average of -23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CS as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

ETFIS Series Trust I (VWID)

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUFN with an increase of 18.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CS at 2.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.