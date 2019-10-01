Credit Suisse Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (Symbol: CS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.97, changing hands as low as $11.94 per share. Credit Suisse Group AG shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.23 per share, with $14.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.96.

