Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR Shares Close the Day 12.1% Lower - Daily Wrap

Credit Suisse Group AG - ADR (CS) shares closed today 12.1% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 56.8% year-to-date, down 57.5% over the past 12 months, and down 71.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.7%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $5.25 and as low as $4.05 this week.
- Shares closed 62.2% below its 52-week high and 2.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 85.3% higher than the 10-day average and 129.6% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 14.3% lower than its 5-day moving average, 19.5% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 28.0% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 436.1%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 465.5%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.