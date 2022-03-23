Credit Suisse flags potential hit from Bermuda court ruling

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S said on Wednesday that a court in Bermuda was poised to rule against a local life insurance subsidiary of the Swiss bank that could potentially total more than $500 million.

The bank had previously taken reserves for the matter and intends to pursue all available legal actions, it said in a statement, adding it would consider whether any further reserves were required as part of first-quarter results.

