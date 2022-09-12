Credit Suisse finds crisis is mother of invention

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit Suisse is finding that creativity can thrive a crisis. Board members Michael Klein and Blythe Masters recently floated the idea of giving senior dealmakers an equity stake in the investment banking division, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-09/credit-suisse-board-members-float-equity-idea-for-dealmakers?sref=yYqHJdKG#xj4y7vzkg. The Swiss lender needs to keep its best advisers but can’t afford to pay large quantities of cash. Though it currently gives them Credit Suisse stock, shares in the investment banking unit would be more closely linked to their performance. The lender has form in finding creative ways to reward employees. After the 2008 crash, it paid bosses’ bonuses in instruments https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/credit-suisse-has-paf-to-redemption-over-greensill/ linked to risky assets acquired during the preceding boom.

For Credit Suisse investors, the lesson is that Chairman Axel Lehmann seems to be considering radical changes, in contrast to the bland strategy launched late last year. The question is how much short-term pain he is willing to take. Some of the bank’s best businesses, like arranging leveraged loans, have minimal overlap with Credit Suisse’s core wealth unit. Handing ownership stakes to employees would arguably be a step towards spinning off the investment bank. With Credit Suisse shares trading at one-third of tangible book value, it may be time to slay some sacred cows. (By Liam Proud)

