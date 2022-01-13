US Markets

Credit Suisse files five insurance claims on Greensill-linked funds

Contributor
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse has filed five insurance claims related to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the bank said on Thursday.

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has filed five insurance claims related to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, the bank said on Thursday.

As of Dec. 31, it had filed five claims related to $846 million in exposure for its Luxembourg-based supply chain finance fund, the bank said in a document published on its website, while it has filed two claims for its high income supply chain finance fund related to $326 million in exposure.

The bank said some of the claims were submitted in relation to both funds.

Switzerland's second-largest bank has been working to recover funds from the collapse of some $10 billion in funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular