US Markets

Credit Suisse faces U.S. tax probe, senate inquiry - Bloomberg News

Contributors
Sneha Bhowmik Reuters
Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse CSGN.S continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly with South American passports, who may not have told the Internal revenue Service about assets worth hundreds of millions of dollar, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Credit Suisse does not tolerate tax evasion," the bank told Reuters in a statement. It also added that it is "cooperating extensively with U.S. authorities, including the U.S. Senate and Department of Justice, and will continue to do so."

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse in 2014 agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine to authorities in the United States to resolve charges that it helped Americans evade taxes. (https://reut.rs/3CRbfEN)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular