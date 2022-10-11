Credit Suisse faces U.S. tax probe, senate inquiry - Bloomberg News

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse CSGN.S continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly with South American passports, who may not have told the Internal revenue Service about assets worth hundreds of millions of dollar, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Credit Suisse does not tolerate tax evasion," the bank told Reuters in a statement. It also added that it is "cooperating extensively with U.S. authorities, including the U.S. Senate and Department of Justice, and will continue to do so."

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse in 2014 agreed to pay a $2.5 billion fine to authorities in the United States to resolve charges that it helped Americans evade taxes. (https://reut.rs/3CRbfEN)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.