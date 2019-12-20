Credit Suisse expects Q4 gain from SIX Group stake accounting

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said it expects to book a pre-tax gain of at least 450 million Swiss francs ($459.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the revised accounting treatment of its stake in financial infrastructure company SIX Group.

"The gain is expected to add approximately 10 (basis points) to Credit Suisse's year-end 2019 CET1 ratio. This is a change in the accounting basis only and Credit Suisse remains a supportive long-term shareholder of SIX Group AG, having increased its holding to 15% in recent years," the bank said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9791 Swiss francs)

