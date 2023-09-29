Credit Suisse expects Q3 loss of $1.6bn from reclassifying loans

ZURICH, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects to make a third quarter loss of about $1.6 billion from reclassification of loans linked to its non core and legacy businesses, the bank, which is now part of UBS UBSG.S, said on Friday.

In addition, a decision was made to wind down certain management arrangements, which may result in a loss of up to 600 million in the third quarter of this year, the bank added in a financial report.

